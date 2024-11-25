USA Eagle and Sevens Star Christian Dyer Joins RFCLA

November 25, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

US Eagles and Sevens speedster Christian Dyer will give the Rugby Football Club Los Angeles wing stocks some extra gas, signing on with the side for 2025.

Dyer is one of the success stories of rugby in North America, a born and bred Californian now being able to play MLR in his home state for the first time.

The 26-year-old from Sacramento, California, first played rugby at 13, going on to star for his high school team and at a collegiate level with the University of California - Berkeley.

His form earned him the attention of international selectors in 2020-21, both with the Eagles and the USA 7s teams, putting him on the global stage.

Dyer played two tournaments on the 2020-21 Sevens circuit, in Vancouver and Edmonton, as well as featuring in 15 USA Tests.

Domestically, Dyer has become an MLR fixture, playing with the Houston Sabercats for his entire career to this point.

The flyer helped the Sabercats to their first playoff appearance in 2022, starting in all of his 16 appearances that year and scoring seven tries.

In three seasons in Texas, Dyer has amassed 45 appearances and 19 tries, cementing himself as one of the competition's strongest wingers.

Dyer in Action for the Houston SaberCats. Photo: Supplied "I'm beyond grateful and excited to return to my home state and play for Los Angeles," Said Dyer.

"I'm looking forward to working with a world class coaching staff coupled with some of the best players from across the globe.

"I have massive dreams in the sport of rugby and The Club aligns very closely to them. Win the shield. Grow the sport. And inspire the youth to chase their dreams.

"I am eager to dive into the 2025 pre-season and begin building our culture and standards that will set the foundation for this years success, and every year thereafter.

The Club's attack coach Sam Harris said Dyer was still somewhat underrated in the competition, with a lot of focus often going on big-name international signings.

"I think he was part of a really good Houston team, and he's one of the premier wingers of the competition," he said.

"Obviously that's backed up with his selection in the USA team but sometimes with foreigners [in the competition] that doesn't get recognized as much.

Harris said the most exciting element of having Dyer on board was the potential he still had to grow.

"He has so much upside - he's already a good player in the competition," he said.

"He's super fast, he's a great carrier, very good in the air, very good defender also in decision making.

"I think he'll have a breakout season this year.

