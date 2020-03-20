Update from the Stripers

March 20, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





Dear Stripers Fans,

We have received many questions regarding COVID-19 and its impact on our season over the past several days, and while not all of those questions have answers yet, we want to keep you as informed as possible.

The health and safety of our fans, employees, team, and community is always our top priority. On March 12, MLB and MiLB announced that there would be a delay in the start of both Major League and Minor League Baseball season, in the best interest of public health. Currently, there is no specific timeline for the delay of MiLB's season.

As of March 20, we have not been given a date or time for our Opening Night, which was originally scheduled for April 16. We place our full trust in MLB, MiLB, and local public health authorities as they work on determining the timing of a safe return to Coolray Field for our fans and team.

We understand that those of you who have already purchased tickets and memberships have questions and concerns, and we ask for your patience at this time. Once we are given more specifics on the potential delay, we will reach out accordingly with a plan of action.

We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Stay safe y'all,

The Gwinnett Stripers

As of March 20:

Bobby's Tackle Team Store is fulfilling online orders only

The Coolray Field Ticket Office is open during regular business hours for those who need it.

The Main Office is closed.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 20, 2020

Update from the Stripers - Danville Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.