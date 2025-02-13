Unsworth Named Voice of the Spartanburgers for Inaugural Season

February 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers announced Thursday Ian Unsworth has joined the organization as the Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager. The resident of the Carolinas will broadcast all 132 games of the Spartanburgers' inaugural 2025 season, with the majority of those being aired on Fox Sports Spartanburg 98.3 FM. Hub City home games will be simulcast on the MLB At Bat app, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live App. Unsworth will also coordinate media relations efforts and create content for various Hub City social media platforms to tell the stories of the team and its community.

Unsworth comes to Spartanburg from Durham, N.C., where he broadcast games at various colleges and universities across the Carolinas and Virginia. Unsworth called Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football for South Carolina State, North Carolina Central and Norfolk State, as well as events at Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, Campbell and North Carolina Central, among others.

"We are excited to have Ian be the first voice of the Spartanburgers and help us in the monumental task of spreading our name and brand of baseball across the Upstate and beyond," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Spartanburgers. "Ian brings the knowledge, energy and a focus on fans & community that we need as a first-year organization to be successful from day one."

Unsworth spent the summer of 2024 as the Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

"It's an honor to be a part of the first season of Spartanburgers baseball," Unsworth said. "I'm excited to share the stories of our first group of Spartanburgers while building friendships around the Upstate both on and off the air. Thank you to Tyson, the entire front office and our partners at Fox Sports Spartanburg for trusting me to lay the broadcast foundation for a long and fruitful relationship."

In 2023, Unsworth migrated to the Carolinas to participate in the first year of USA Baseball's Broadcast Internship program in Cary, NC.

Unsworth graduated from Syracuse University in the spring of 2023. At SU, he was the Assistant Sports Director at WAER 88.3 FM, and broadcast various events on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

"We're excited to have Ian in Spartanburg," said Ryan Clary, CEO of Fox Sports Spartanburg."It's always great to get to work with talented broadcasters. Ian will do a terrific job and we can't wait to get the season started."

The Spartanburgers open the season on April 4 against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

