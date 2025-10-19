Unstoppable Mills Sets up the Score!: CFL
Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Dedrick Mills bulldozes through the Toronto defence with a series of hard runs and a 31-yard catch, setting up a 3-yard touchdown strike from Vernon Adams Jr. to Tevin Jones.
