Unreal CFL Touchdown Catch! #cfl #football #cflfootball

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Reggie Begelton makes an unreal diving catch infront of over 50,000 fans at BC Place for the Calgary touchdown as the Stampeders take on the Lions

