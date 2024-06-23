Unreal CFL Touchdown Catch! #cfl #football #cflfootball
June 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Reggie Begelton makes an unreal diving catch infront of over 50,000 fans at BC Place for the Calgary touchdown as the Stampeders take on the Lions
