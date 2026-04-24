United Bowl 2026: Washington Dc: June 13

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







The United Bowl is coming to Audi Field in Washington DC on June 13th ! #UFL







United Football League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.