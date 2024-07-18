Union Omaha Signs Indy Eleven Midfielder Max Schneider on Loan

July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha announced today the loan signing of Max Schneider pending league and federation approval. Schneider has made seven appearances for Indy Eleven in the USL Championship after signing from St. Louis City SC of Major League Soccer.

The native of Cologne, Germany began his career in Bayer Leverkusen's academy, where he was called up to the bench for a Europa League match. From there, he moved to America to play college soccer for Marshall University. He would help lift the 2020 NCAA College Cup while also earning individual awards such as 2020 NCAA All-Tournament Team and, twice, Second Team All-Conference USA.

Schneider signed with St. Louis City SC 2 after graduating and made 50 total appearances for them in 2022 and 2023, including playoffs. In that time, he scored three goals and supplied ten assists. This season with Indy Eleven, he has a pair of assists in eight USL Championship appearances in addition to his substitute appearances in all four of their US. Open Cup matches en route to the semifinals.

Schneider is the third Marshall product to join Union Omaha of late, linking up with Adam Aoumaich and former teammate Pedro Dolabella. At 6'3", he will add more height to the midfield alongside Dolabella as well.

"Max is a player we've tracked for some time, so we are delighted to add him to the group," said Head Coach Dom Casciato. "His quality on the ball and ability to break up things defensively will make us stronger as we approach the second half of our season."

Said Schneider, "I'm very grateful for this great opportunity to join this amazing organization, and I hope to be able to contribute to the success of the team."

Name Pronunciation: [MAX SHNIE-der]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 186 lb.

Date of Birth: 7/28/2000

Born: Cologne, Germany

Previous Team: Indy Eleven

