Alliance Sports Announces Development Manager and Design Firms for New Downtown Stadium

PAPILLION, Neb. - Alliance Sports announced its selection of a development manager and design firm team for the mixed-use development that includes a state-of-the-art soccer stadium for Union Omaha and a future professional women's soccer club.

"It's extremely impactful for us to add two world-class firms to this very important project for downtown Omaha," said Gary Green, co-founder of Alliance Sports. "Their expertise, as well as their commitment to excellence, will be invaluable as we move forward and work together to make a significant impact on our community."

Hines, a global real estate investment manager, has been selected as the development manager for the 18-acre mixed-use project along Abbott Drive. Global architecture and design firm, Perkins&Will, in partnership with Omaha's RDG Planning & Design, will be the lead architects for the project.

"We are honored to participate in the creation of a transformative and diversified placemaking village in downtown Omaha, with the new stadium at its heart," said Brad Soderwall, Managing Director at Hines. "Together with Alliance Sports, we look forward to creating an exciting, year-round destination, and bringing our extensive experience and track record of seamless integration to the Omaha community."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with our local partners and the team in envisioning a new downtown neighborhood and a new home for Union Omaha," said Jeff Sittner, Managing Principal and Stadium Design expert for Perkins&Will, "A downtown stadium will energize the fan base and help introduce Omaha to the greater soccer community. We're fully committed to this exciting vision."

"RDG is thrilled to be selected as the local design partner for Union Omaha and Alliance Sports in creating their new stadium, a pivotal project along Omaha's riverfront that will enable the team to advance to USL Championship level," said John Sova, RDG Managing Principal and local Omaha lead. "Omaha has a rich history of supporting sports, and we are proud to advance that tradition by creating a top-tier facility that will strengthen community ties, support local sports and entertainment and provide a dynamic place for fans and athletes alike."

The 18-acre mixed-use project is anchored by the new stadium for Union Omaha. The project will include new residential and retail development to create a 24/7 district activated by sports, entertainment, shopping and new residences.

As Union Omaha continues its historic run of success in USL League One at Werner Park, this development will allow the team to transition to Championship level while maximizing the fan experience. Alliance Sports will also add a level one professional women's soccer team and youth academy. The Abbot Drive project not only aims to invigorate economic growth and the growth of soccer, but also contributes to the dynamic evolution of downtown Omaha.

Said Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro, "The addition of Hines as our master developer, as well as Perkins&Will and RDG as our lead architects, is an exciting step for this project. We are incredibly pleased to welcome them to the team creating this mixed-use development that will feature a world-class professional soccer facility here in Omaha."

