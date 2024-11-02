Union II Advance to MLS Next Pro Cup for First Time in Club History

November 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II hosted Columbus Crew 2 in the Eastern Conference Final of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Saturday night at Subaru Park, winning 4-0. With the win, Union II advanced to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup for the first time in club history. In the first half, Union II forward Markus Anderson opened up the scoring in the 16th minute. Late in the first half, midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored in the 42nd minute, becoming the youngest goalscorer in MLS NEXT Pro Playoff history. In the second half, defender Frankie Westfield scored in the 56th minute. Forward Markus Anderson completed his brace in the 74th minute to extend Union II's lead by four. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick earned his second clean sheet of the postseason. Tonight's match marked the largest crowd for Union II in Subaru Park history for a competitive match.

Philadelphia Union II will play against the winner of the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 9 (Time TBA) in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Philadelphia Union II (4) - Columbus Crew 2 (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, November 2, 2024

REF: Eric Tattersall

AR1: Zachary McWhorter

AR2: Bennett Savage

4TH: JC Griggs

Weather: 57 degrees and clear.

PHI - Markus Anderson (unassisted) 16'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Pariano) 42'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (unassisted) 56'

PHI - Markus Anderson (unassisted) 74'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (caution) 43'

CLB - Adrian Gonzalez (caution) 61'

CLB - Christopher Pearson (caution) 67'

PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 79'

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Nicholas Pariano (Jamir Berdecio 85'), CJ Olney (Giovanny Sequera 79'), David Vazquez, Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 73'), Markus Anderson (Jose Riasco 79'), Edward Davis (Sal Olivas 73').

Substitutes not used: Carlos Rojas, Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Kyle Tucker

Columbus Crew 2: Stanislav Lapkes, Christopher Rogers (Terron Williams 76'), Aboubacar Keita, Xavier Zengue (Christopher Pearson 59'), Owen Presthus, Adrián González (Nicolas Rincon 76'), Jacob Greene, Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Gibran Rayo (Taha Habroune 45'), Jayden Da, Chase Adams (Anthony Alaouieh 59')

Substitutes not used: Ibrahima Sy, Tristan Brown, Alex Zochowski

With the win, Union II advanced to MLS NEXT Pro Cup for the first time in club history.

Forward Markus Anderson scored his first brace of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

With his goal, midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest goal scorer in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Defender Frankie Westfield scored his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Midfielder Nick Pariano picked up his first assist of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Goalkeeper Andrew Rick earned his second clean sheet of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

