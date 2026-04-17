MLR Chicago Hounds

Unfinished Business@ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR vs @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video


7 meetings. 2 Conference Finals. A one-point classic

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Major League Rugby Stories from April 17, 2026


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