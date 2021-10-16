Uncle Vinnie's Show Postponed Until October 17th

October 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Uncle Vinnie's comedy show, Comedians of the Compound, scheduled for Saturday, October 16th, has been postponed until Sunday, October 17th at 6:00 pm. FirstEnergy Park gates will open at 5:00 pm.

Those with tickets to the event can use them at Sunday's event. To purchase tickets for the show, CLICK HERE. General Admission tickets are $32 while VIP tickets are $49.

Comedians of the Compound features Aaron Berg, Anthony Cumia, Geno Bisconte, Chrissie Mayr, and Pat Dixon plus a special guest!

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from October 16, 2021

Uncle Vinnie's Show Postponed Until October 17th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.