Uelmen Joins Mesa Solar Sox of the MLB Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League is set to begin tonight, bringing the best MLB prospects together one final time this season. Last year 34 former Northwoods League players participated in the Fall League, including Express players Austin Listi (2015), Griffin Jax (2015), and Daulton Varsho (2015-2016). Each Major League Baseball team sends six top prospects to the Arizona Fall League, 180 players in all. This year former Eau Claire Express Pitcher Erich Uelmen will be among the top minor league players in Arizona.

Uelmen played for the Express in 2015 and was a part of a pitching staff that included CJ Eldred, Dalton Roach, Brody Rodning, and Ryan Schlosser. Uelmen led the Express in wins that season, posting a 4-1 record, and was third on the roster in strikeouts with 34, having only tossed 34.1 innings.

Uelmen was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and played for the Eugene Emeralds to finish out the year. The Cal Poly product started 2018 with the South Bend Cubs before making a move to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. This season with the Pelicans Uelmen established a 5-3 record with an ERA of 3.05 and 50 K's before joining up with the Tennessee Smokies in Double-A. Uelmen will suit up for the Mesa Solar Sox this fall.

The six teams comprising the Arizona Fall League include the Mesa Solar Sox, Scottsdale Scorpions, Salt River Rafters, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas and Surprise Saguaros. Team names were chosen by Major League Baseball to reflect Southwestern desert traditions in Arizona. Teams are broken into two divisions, East and West, with games being played in the Spring Training stadiums used by the Mariners, Padres, Cubs, A's, D-backs and Rockies.

Nearly 60 percent of all Fall League players make a Major League roster. The AFL has showcased many stars throughout the years, including 321 MLB All-Stars, 19 MVPs, six Cy Young Award Winners, seven World Series MVPs, 99 Silver Sluggers, 88 Gold Gloves, and 30 Rookies of the Year.

The former Northwoods League players and their AFL team are as follows:

Glendale Desert Dogs

Vince Arobio Madison 2015

Marshall Kasowski Lakeshore 2015-2016

Peoria Javelinas

Nick Mears Willmar 2017-2018

Penn Murfee Thunder Bay 2015

C.J. Chatham Wisconsin 2014

Owen Miller Lakeshore 2016-2017

Jared Oliva Wisconsin 2015-2016

Salt River Rafters

Simon Rosenblum-Larson Madison 2016-2017

Alex Vesia Mankato 2016

Luke Raley Lakeshore 2015

Mesa Solar Sox

Jonathan Teaney La Crosse 2016

Erich Uelmen Eau Claire 2015

Ernie Clement Wisconsin Rapids 2015

Greg Deichmann Lakeshore 2015

Scottsdale Scorpions

Mike Ellenbest Green Bay 2014-2016

Graham Spraker La Crosse 2015-2016

Cullen Large La Crosse 2016

Garrison Schwartz Mankato 2017

Surprise Saguaros

Nick Raquet La Crosse 2016

Sterling Sharp Madison 2014-2015

Mason McCoy La Crosse 2015-2016

Nick Banks Wisconsin 2014

Josh Stowers Madison 2016

