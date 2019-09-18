Northwoods League Alumni to Participate in the 2019 Arizona Fall League

Rochester, Minn. - Starting this week, twenty-three former Northwoods League players will be competing over the next two months in Arizona against the top players in Minor League Baseball. Last season thirty-four former NWL players participated and six of those players played in MLB during the 2019 season.

There are six teams in the Arizona Fall League: the Scottsdale Scorpions, Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Rafters, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas and Surprise Saguaros. These club names were picked by Major League Baseball as reflective of the Southwestern desert traditions in the state.

The teams are broken into two divisions, East and West. Each Major League Baseball team sends six top prospects to the Arizona Fall League, 180 players in all. The games are played in the Spring Training stadiums used by the Mariners, Padres, Cubs, A's, D-backs and Rockies.

How good are the players in the Arizona Fall League? The 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland featured 43 AFL alums. Nearly 60 percent of all AFL players make a Major League roster, with an incredible 321 All-Stars, 19 MVPs, six Cy Young Award Winners, seven World Series MVPs, 99 Silver Sluggers, 88 Gold Gloves, and 30 Rookies of the Year.

The former Northwoods League players and their AFL team are as follows:

Glendale Desert Dogs

Vince Arobio Madison 2015

Marshall Kasowski Lakeshore 2015-2016

Peoria Javelinas

Nick Mears Willmar 2017-2018

Penn Murfee Thunder Bay 2015

C.J. Chatham Wisconsin 2014

Owen Miller Lakeshore 2016-2017

Jared Oliva Wisconsin 2015-2016

