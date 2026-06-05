UCLA Ace Taylor Tinsley Signs with Utah Talons

Published on June 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons have signed pitcher Taylor Tinsley after selecting her with the 12th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

Tinsley joins the Talons after helping UCLA reach the Women's College World Series. The Bruins advanced through the NCAA Regional and Super Regional rounds before their season ended in a nine-inning loss to Texas Tech, with Tinsley throwing all nine innings in the circle.

The right-handed pitcher finished her senior season with a 33-8 record and a 3.16 ERA over 235 innings pitched. She allowed 106 earned runs while striking out 193 batters. Tinsley recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts against UCF on May 23.

Tinsley served as UCLA's ace throughout the season and added to an accomplished collegiate resume that includes NFCA Third Team All-America honors in 2025, three NFCA All-West Region First Team selections, and All-Conference recognition in both the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

She was one of three UCLA players to receive an AUSL Golden Ticket in April, joining Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery. The Bruins became the first program to have three athletes selected in the same AUSL College Draft class.

Tinsley and the Utah Talons will open up the 2026 season at home with a rematch of last year's Championship Series at Dumke Family Stadium versus the Chicago Bandits. Tickets are on sale now.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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