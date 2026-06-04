First Round Pick Megan Grant Signs Rookie Contract with Cascade

Published on June 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade have officially signed utility Megan Grant to a rookie contract for the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League season. The UCLA Bruin had a record-breaking senior season and was the team's first pick in the college draft.

Grant has been a productive staple in the Bruins' lineup since her freshman year, but in 2026, she reached a new peak. As one of the best hitters in the NCAA, she hit for .455 on the season with a .639 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.308 slugging percentage. She now holds both the NCAA Division I single-season home run record (42 home runs) and the UCLA career home run record (91 career home runs).

A three-time NFCA All-American (First Team - 2026, 2025; Second Team - 2023), Grant plays multiple positions in the field. She is a 2026 Honda Sport Award Finalist.

The Cascade will open the season on June 9 in Durham, North Carolina, against the Carolina Blaze in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco .







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 4, 2026

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