Tyson Philpot Wants ALL the Smoke this Season
June 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Ahead of Canada Day weekend, Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba sit down with the Montreal Alouettes' Canadian superstar receiver Tyson Philpot to talk about his success this season, football idols growing up, and opposing fan bases that fuel him.
New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!
Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989
