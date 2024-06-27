Tyson Philpot Wants ALL the Smoke this Season

June 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Ahead of Canada Day weekend, Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba sit down with the Montreal Alouettes' Canadian superstar receiver Tyson Philpot to talk about his success this season, football idols growing up, and opposing fan bases that fuel him.

