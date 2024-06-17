Tyson Kirkby Returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of 2024 Commissioner's Cup Champion, Tyson Kirkby, for the 2024-25 season. The upcoming season will mark Kirkby's fourth campaign with the organization.

Kirkby was selected this past season as the team's second captain, serving as one of members of the leadership core for the second-straight year. The Ontario native played in 54 of 56 regular season contest, recording a career-high in goals (39), assists (41), points (80) and points-per-game (1.5). The captain also appeared in all seven games in the postseason, recording 2 goals and 9 assists on the way to the Black Bears lifting the trophy in May.

"Binghamton has become my home over the last 3 years and last season we accomplished our goal of bringing the cup home... We might have finished the job last year but this group is never satisfied and we can't wait for the season to get going!" - Tyson Kirkby

With the announcement of this re-signing, Kirkby will be one, if not the first, player to appear in all four seasons with Binghamton. Kirkby currently sits second all-time in franchise history in terms of games played (118), third in goals (78), second in assists (94), and second in total points (172).

"It's so big to have Kirks (Kirkby) back with us again this season. He is a vital piece of our team that we need to run it back again this season. I know what he brings to the table with his production and I can't wait for things to get going again here soon." - HC Brant Sherwood

Be on the lookout for the 2024-25 FPHL schedule announcement coming soon. October is just around the corner!

