Tyreque Reed Receives Weekly League Honor

WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the fourth time this season and the second-straight week, the Washington Wild Things have had a player tabbed with a weekly honor by the Frontier League. Joining Andrew Czech in the second week of the season, Tyreque Reed is the second Wild Thing to be honored as the Frontier League's Player of the Week this season, as he was awarded the praise after a very strong week leading up to the All-Star Break.

Reed was activated off the injured list during Washington's nine-game homestand after missing a month with a knee injury suffered in early June. Just outside of consideration this week was a two-homer game for Reed, in which he drove in five with a 4-for-5 day at the dish against Windy City. He matched single-game career highs in that game with hits, homers and runs batted in... and he didn't cool off much at all during the week that was considered.

In five games played, Reed was 11-for-21 at the dish (.524) with three homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored. He had three three-hit games in the span, including both games he played in during the weekend series in Florence, a Washington sweep over the Y'alls. Going into the break, Reed is currently carrying a six-game hit streak and a 12-game on-base streak, which dates back to June before the injury.

The former Red Sox farmhand was a big piece of a 5-1 week and 3-0 weekend that saw Washington plate 33 runs in Florence. This is his first weekly honor of the season and Washington's fourth. Andrew Czech was the league's second Frontier League Player of the Week in 2024, Dariel Fregio received the laurels as Pitcher of the Week at the end of May and Kobe Foster, who's Québec City bound for the All-Star Game, was Pitcher of the Week last week.

The All-Star break lasts through Thursday before Washington opens up the unofficial second half of the Frontier League campaign in Evansville Friday night at 7:35 p.m. EDT. The club is 38-18 and in first place in the Frontier League's West Division by 1.5 games over second-place Lake Erie.

