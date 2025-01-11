Tye Kurtz INSANE 7 GOAL NIGHT

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







It was a 7-Goal, 2-Assist night for Tye Kurtz as the FireWolves fall to the Mammoth 15-13.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.