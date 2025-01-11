Tye Kurtz INSANE 7 GOAL NIGHT
January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
It was a 7-Goal, 2-Assist night for Tye Kurtz as the FireWolves fall to the Mammoth 15-13.
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
