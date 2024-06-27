Tyasha Harris Dominates with Career-High 23 PTS, 4 STL in Overtime Win vs. Mystics (June 28, 2024)
June 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
Ty Harris had a huge game for the Connecticut Sun where she scored a career-high 23 PTS and picked off 4 steals. In this performance Harris also shot 64.3% from the field and 2-6 from deep.
