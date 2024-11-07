Ty Ellis Joins Las Vegas Aces Coaching Staff

November 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon announced today the hiring of Ty Ellis as an assistant coach for the Aces.

I'm super excited to add Ty Ellis to our coaching staff, said Hammon. He brings a wealth of experience both as a head coach and as an assistant from the NBA, G League and international play. Not only is his energy palpable, but his character and work ethic are things I highly value.

The organization's success is a testament to the culture that Nikki, Becky, the entire staff, and players have built, said Ellis. Their commitment to excellence and championship-level standards in everything they do is truly inspiring. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I can't wait to serve and add value to the entire organization."

For the past eight years, Ellis has served as an assistant coach with a number of USA Basketball men's teams, including the 2017 gold medal winning USA AmeriCup Team alongside Jeff Van Gundy, and the 2021 & 2022 USA World Cup Qualifying teams alongside Jim Boylen.

In 2021, he co-founded The Ellis Performance Group, an optimal performance consulting firm specializing in growth mindset, leadership, and empowerment, with his wife Ericka. He has spoken nationwide to universities, businesses, and organizations on these topics and worked with clients individually.

In 2019 and 2021, Ellis was the camp director for the NBA G League Elite Camp, an annual NBA event held in Chicago to showcase the talent of potential draft picks.

He served as head coach of the G League Stockton Kings for two seasons from 2018-20, leading them to a 30-20 record in his first year at the helm, placing second in the Pacific Division, and qualifying for the playoffs. In his second season with the Kings, Ellis led them to a 24-19 mark, and first place in the Pacific Division standings before the season was cancelled on March 12 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. During this two-year span, the Stockton Kings ranked first in the G-League in unique call-ups (8) and 2nd in non-parent call-ups (6).

The Dallas native served as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-18 season, and was among four D-League coaches involved in the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, where he helped lead the prospects, along with NBA coaches, during scrimmages and drills.

Ellis' coaching career also includes one season (2016-17) as head coach for the NBA G League Northern Arizona Suns, and assistant coaching stints with the Bakersfield Jam (2015-16), Grand Rapids Drive (2014-15), Reno Bighorns (2013-14) and Tulsa 66ers (2012-13).

Ellis played four seasons at NAIA Southern Nazarene University, graduating as the fourth all-time scorer in program history with 1,822 points. He also ranked second all-time in 3-pointers made with 248 in 129 total games.

He was drafted in the inaugural year of the NBA D-League in 2001 by the Huntsville Flight. Following his one year in the D-League, he played 10 years in the top leagues in Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey).

