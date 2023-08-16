Two Homestands Remaining

It's been an enjoyable season of Dust Devils baseball and you have two more weeks to catch the action!

The team returns to Gesa Stadium on Tuesday, August 22nd for a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Friday the 25th will be a special Viñeros Jersey Auction, when the Dust Devils will play as the Viñeros de Tri-City, and fans in attendance can bid on the game-worn uniforms. You must be at the ballpark to bid, so don't miss out! Friday is also Family Feast, with deals on concession items throughout the game. Then on Saturday we'll shoot off our postgame fireworks to wrap up the evening.

The Dust Devils will then put a bow on the '23 season with a six-game set beginning on Tuesday, September 5th against the Vancouver Canadians. Friday the 8th is our second-annual Rooster Tails Jersey Auction, along with Family Feast Night. Then we'll say goodbye to summer with back-to-back nights of Postgame Fireworks on Saturday the 9th and our Season Finale on Sunday the 10th.

Tickets for both the Everett and Vancouverseries are available at dustdevilsbaseball.com, by calling the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visiting the stadium (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

