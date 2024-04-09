Tuesday's Round Rock Versus Oklahoma City Game Postponed

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Tuesday night's game between the Round Rock Express (5-4) and Oklahoma City Baseball Club (6-3) at Dell Diamond has been postponed due to rain in the surrounding Round Rock area. The game will be made up on Wednesday, April 10.

Tomorrow's doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. with game two scheduled to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Round Rock is scheduled to send out RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 5.40) for game one and RHP Tim Brennan (0-0, 6.23) will take the baseball for the second game of the doubleheader. Oklahoma City will plan to start RHP Kyle Hurt (0-0, 4.50) in game one and RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 3.60) in game two.

Fans looking to exchange tickets from the Tuesday's game can fill out this form to choose their make-up game. Parking and tickets will be emailed to them.

