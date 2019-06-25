Tuesday's Game Rained Out

LOWELL, MA - Due to rain in the area, and storms later in the day, Tuesday's game vs. Tri-City Valley Cats (affiliate of the Houston Astros) has been postponed and moved to Wednesday night and will be played as part of a doubleheader.

As part of the doubleheader, the Spinners and Valley Cats will play two seven-inning games, with first pitch in game one slated for 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch in game two scheduled for 30 minutes after the first game ends.

"Tail Waggin Tuesday" has been cancelled for this week, but will continue next week on July 2 vs. Vermont. Wednesday's game will be combined the original promotion of "Science Night", but also include "Dinosaur Night" elements.

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged at the box office for tickets to any future Spinners game this season.

