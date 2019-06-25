Tigers Break Losing Streak with Win at Vermont

Norwich, CT - Kona Quiggle went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and the Connecticut Tigers (4-7) got a 6-3 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters (5-6).

The Tigers opened the scoring in the first inning of the game with a sacrifice fly from Jake Holton to make it 1-0. The Lake Monsters tied the game in the bottom half of the third on a Jordan Diaz RBI-double.

This was the last run Vermont got off of Tigers' starter Jack O'Loughlin (Win, 1-1). O'Loughlin went five innings giving up one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Connecticut retook the lead on a two-run home run by Kona Quiggle to make it 3-1. This was the first career home run for Quiggle.

Jake Holton scored his second run of the game on a passed ball to make it 4-1. This was also the first multi-run game of his career.

The Lake Monsters inched closer with a two-run home run by Kyle McCann to make it 4-3 off Marco Jimenez (Hold, 1). This was the last runs scored by Vermont in the game.

The Tigers added to their lead in the top half of the eighth with an RBI double from Corey Joyce and a sacrifice fly by Eliezer Alfonzo to make it 6-3. This was the third-straight start for Alfonzo with a hit and an RBI in the game.

Jimenez, Andrew Magno (Hold, 1) and Kyle Thomas (Save, 1) combined to surrender two hits in the final three innings of work to hold on to the 6-3 advantage. This was the first career save for Thomas in the New York-Penn League.

