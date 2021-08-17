Tuesday, August 17 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM CT: Riverwalk Stadium

August 17, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (53-37, 1st, AA-S South, +2.5) at

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (50-39), 2nd, AA-S South, --2.5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 4.09) vs. LHP Brendan McKay (0-2, 20.25)

Game #91 | Road Game #48

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

Nolan Kingham transferred from Gwinnett to Mississippi.

Bryce Elder transferred from Mississippi to Gwinnett.

Jake Higginbotham begins rehab assignment with FCL Braves, currently on Mississippi 7-Day Injured List.

Matt Withrow reinstated from the Mississippi Development List.

Victor Vodnik placed on the Mississippi 7-Day Injured List.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday night against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) at Riverwalk Stadium. This is the 13th of 24 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves lead the season series 8-4, but Montgomery has the edge in the all-time series, 141-107, and 79-51 at Riverwalk Stadium. The final meeting between the clubs will be September 7-12, at Trustmark Park.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PREVIEW?: The Biscuits and Braves begin the final 30-game stretch of the 2021 season in the best position to play for the Double-A South title. Mississippi leads Montgomery by 2.5 games, while Birmingham is 1.5 games behind Montgomery for the second spot in the finals.

WINNING STREAK SNAPPED ON SUNDAY: The M-Braves' eight-game winning streak was snapped Sunday in an 11-3 loss to Biloxi. The M-Braves won five of six from the Shuckers. Biloxi had 16 hits, 14 of which were singles. Braden Shewmake was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and two RBI in the loss. CJ Alexander was 1-for-2 with a triple, and Trey Harris added an RBI double.

EIGHT-GAME WINNING STREAK: The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile. Over the streak, the M-Braves have outscored their opponents 45-9 (+36), including four shutouts. Over the streak, M-Braves starters had a 1.69 ERA, allowing just eight runs over 43.2 innings, 11 walks, 63 strikeouts.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.Â

15-GAME ON-BASE STREAK FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers saw his 13-game hitting streak end on Saturday, but is on a season-high 15-game on-base streak, batting .357 with five home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, six walks, and 15 runs scored.

- Langeliers is 26-for-58 in catching opposing base stealers, 45%. His 26 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 62 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (97, 2017) with 117 in 90 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 7th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 71 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 156 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with five players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, Wendell Rijo has 13, and CJ Alexander has 10. Jalen Miller and Braden Shewmake each have nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 5th in MiLB, with a 3.66 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 59 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 8th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.58 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 8th in MiLB. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 4 errors in 90 games.

49 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 49-29. The 49 wins are tops in Double-A over that time, and T-7th in MiLB.

RESPECT YOUR "ELDER(S)": RHP Bryce Elder is now T-1st in the Double-A South with seven wins, and has won seven of eight starts. Over 18 starts this year between Rome and Mississippi, the Texas product is 9-2 with a 2.94 ERA, 37 walks, 115 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP, .210 AVG.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .333 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBI, and 21 runs scored in his last 36 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Reliever Indigo Diaz over 38.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 15 hits, 3 ER, 11 walks, 72 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.5 K/9, 5-1, 0.71 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, .119 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (T-2nd, 19), Slugging (1st, .527), OPS (3rd, .871), XBH (6th, 31), Total Bases (T-4th, 139), Hits (T-8th, 70), Runs (T-5th, 46)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 23), 3B (T-5th, 3)

Drew Lugbauer - OBP (10th, .350), OPS (10th, .821), HR (8th, 14), Slugging (10th, .471)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-4th, 45), HR (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-4th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 80.0), BAA (7th, .248), T-8th in starts (15), WHIP (4th, 1.28), ERA (4th, 3.94)

Bryce Elder - Wins (T-1st, 7), Complete Games (T-1st, 1)

