Bryce Elder Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett Among Tuesday Roster Moves

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves have made the following roster moves before Tuesday night's series opener at Montgomery. RHP Bryce Elder has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, RHP Nolan Kingham has been transferred to Mississippi from Gwinnett. In addition, RHP Victor Vodnik has been placed on the 7-day IL, retroactive to August 15, and RHP Matt Withrow has been reinstated from the Development List.

Elder, 22, was promoted to Gwinnett after nine starts and a 7-1 record, with a 3.21 ERA, 60 strikeouts, to just 17 walks in 56.0 innings pitched. Elder held the opposition while in the Double-A South to a .198 batting average and posted a 1.00 WHIP. Elder won seven of his last eight starts and is T-1st in the Double-A South in wins. Over 18 starts this year between Rome and Mississippi. The Texas product is 9-2 with a 2.94 ERA, 37 walks, 115 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP, .210 AVG.Â

In July, the Decatur, TX native was the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month, going 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts. His 33 innings and 30 strikeouts were both second in the league. He threw a seven-inning complete game July 28 at Pensacola and held opponents to a .140 batting average.

Gwinnett will be the third stop for Elder in 2021, just a year after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round in 2020.

Kingham, 24, was promoted to Gwinnett on June 29, when Elder was added to Mississippi's roster from Rome. In seven games, six starts, Kingham was 0-5 with a 10.13 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 14 walks, over 29.1 innings. At the time of his promotion, Kingham was coming off being named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month for June. He led the league in innings pitched (32.2) and went 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts. He held opponents to a .193 batting average and had a streak of 27 scoreless innings when he was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 29.

Kingham did not give up a run over his last three starts for the M-Braves. The Las Vegas native last gave up a run in the first inning of his start on June 6 at Pensacola. Since that one-run outing, he delivered three scoreless starts over 22 innings with two walks and 17 strikeouts, pitching into the eighth inning twice. Kingham led the Double-A South in innings pitched (55.0), T-1st in wins (5), 5th in ERA (2.29), and 6th in WHIP. In 15 starts for the M-Braves from 2019-2021, the Las Vegas native was 7-4 with a 2.88 ERA, 62 strikeouts, and 19 walks.

Kingham was Atlanta's 12th round selection in 2018 out of Texas.

Vodnik, 21, is 1-5 with a 5.35 ERA over 11 starts, 41 strikeouts, 22 walks this season. The Atlanta Braves selected the Rialto, CA native in the 14th round in 2018.

Withrow, 27, returns to active stats on Tuesday and has had a great 2021 campaign, posting a 2-0 record, 2.68 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 25 walks, in 43.2 innings over 20 games.

The M-Braves open a pivotal series in Montgomery tonight at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 4.09) starts for the M-Braves against LHP Brendan McKay (0-2, 20.25). The first pitch is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for their penultimate homestand of the season, August 24-29, vs. Pensacola. The homestand features Bark in the Park, First Responders Day, Thirsty Thursday, a Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Fireworks, and Family Fun Day. For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

