Tucson Saguaros Defeat Pecos Bills, 9-5

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Pecos Bills 9-5 on May 30, 2026.

Tucson jumped ahead early with one run in the first inning and four more in the second to build a 5-0 lead.

The Saguaros added four more runs in the fifth inning, giving them a 9-0 advantage and control of the game.

Pecos got on the board with one run in the fifth, then added two runs in the sixth and two more in the ninth, but Tucson held on for the win.

Gavy Perez-Torres led Tucson's offense, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs.

Jack Kalisky also homered and drove in two runs, while T Fitzpatrick added a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

For Pecos, Juan Avila drove in two runs, while Anthony Hampton, Brock Franks, and Quentin Graves each added an RBI.

Justin Mireles started for Tucson and allowed three runs over six innings while striking out four. Alexis Hurens finished the final three innings for the Saguaros.

Tucson finished with 9 runs on 7 hits and no errors. Pecos scored 5 runs on 9 hits and committed no errors.







Pecos League Stories from May 30, 2026

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