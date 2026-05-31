Bakersfield Train Robbers Defeat San Rafael Pacifics, 14-6

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







Bakersfield Train Robbers defeated the San Rafael Pacifics 14-6 on May 30, 2026.

Bakersfield jumped ahead early with three runs in the first inning, highlighted by Maxim Fullerton's two-run home run.

The Train Robbers added four more runs in the third inning to build a 7-0 lead.

San Rafael answered in the bottom of the third when Aki Buckson hit a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Bakersfield kept the pressure on with two runs in the fifth, two more in the sixth, and three runs in the eighth to pull away.

Fullerton led Bakersfield with a big game, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double, four runs scored, and two RBIs.

Macs Carrillo added three hits and three RBIs, while Joe Starick went 4-for-5 and scored twice.

For San Rafael, Aki Buckson powered the offense with two home runs and four RBIs. Fred Buckson also homered and drove in a run.

Breck Slikker worked eight innings for Bakersfield, striking out 11 batters. Lucas Belcher finished the game with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Bakersfield finished with 14 runs on 17 hits, while San Rafael scored 6 runs on 10 hits.







Pecos League Stories from May 30, 2026

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