Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on Saturday, October 5th

September 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by St. Luke's University Health Network, will hold their next Try Hockey For Free program on Saturday, October 5th from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex. This is a monthly opportunity for kids in our community to try hockey at NO CHARGE!

If your child is NEW to hockey and aged 4-9, they are eligible to participate in our event!

To find further information and REGISTER, click HERE!

If you have any questions, please reach out to Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com).

The RRYHA is also holding private lessons and clinics run by our coaching staff! If you'd like to advance your hockey skills, click "See All Clinics/Lessons" below!

See All Clinics/Lessons

All clinics are run by Director of the Reading Jr. Royals, Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.

Lion's Den Team Store RRYHA Apparel!

The Lion's Den is open daily 9 AM - 4 PM! Get your biggest Royals fan our new apparel and gear for the new year!

Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

