Truist Point to Host Greensboro College Baseball

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Greensboro College baseball team will play 16 of its home games at Truist Point during the 2023 college baseball season. The Pride will open play against Averett University in a doubleheader on Saturday, February 25.

"We are extremely grateful to the High Point Rockers, and for the relationships that we have built with everyone within their organization," said Greensboro College head coach Chris Fenisey. "To be able to play sixteen games at one of the best facilities in the state of North Carolina and enhance the experience for our players and fans alike, is an honor that we do not take lightly. We are excited to get out on the field and make the most of this opportunity!"

The Pride will host the Greensboro College Invitational at Truist Point from March 10-12 and play weekend series against Mary Baldwin (March 18-19), William Peace (March 31-April 1) and Pfeiffer (April 7-8).

"Truist Point hosting college baseball games is a natural fit," said Rockers president Pete Fisch. "Allowing local colleges and universities to play here is great for the High Point community and the Downtown area."

The complete schedule of Greensboro College games at Truist Point follows.

Tues, March 7 Hampden-Sydney 2 p.m.

Fri, March 10 Adrian 2 p.m.

Sat, March 11 Montclair State 2 p.m.

Sun, March 12 Maryville 2:30 p.m.

Wed, March 15 Lynchburg 4 p.m.

Sat, March 18 Mary Baldwin 3 p.m.

Sun, March 19 Mary Baldwin (DH) 12 p.m.

Fri, March 31 William Peace 3 p.m.

Sat, April 1 William Peace (DH) 12 p.m.

Fri, April 7 Pfeiffer 3 p.m.

Sat, April 8 Pfeiffer (DH) 2 p.m.

