Triumph, Prisma Health System Expand Partnership

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has announced a multi-year partnership with Prisma Health, the official medical provider of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina. Prisma Health, the official medical partner of the Greenville Triumph, will be featured on the front of the Triumph's match and training kits beginning with the 2025 home opener on March 8th.

The partnership will provide best-in-class medical care to Triumph players as the team enters its seventh season of competition. The organizations will collaborate on community and fan-facing initiatives, highlighted by encouraging Triumph fans to prioritize their health and well-being. The announcement is an expansion of Prisma's relationship with Greenville soccer, as the health system has been partnered with the Greenville Liberty womens pre-professional team since its inception in 2022.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Prisma to include the Triumph," said club president Chris Lewis. "Prisma offers best-in-the-Upstate services and care, and we know they will position our players to succeed. We're also looking forward to making an impact in the community alongside Prisma through their children's hospital, orthopedic clinics and more."

"At Prisma Health, we believe that strong communities are built through collaboration, and we are proud to deepen our partnership with the Greenville Triumph to advance health and wellness in the communities we serve," said Mark O'Halla, President and CEO of Prisma Health. "Partnerships like this represent our commitment to inspiring healthier lifestyles and creating a lasting community impact."

Prisma Health recognizes the importance of community outreach in ensuring a high quality of life for the communities it serves. Prisma has a comprehensive community benefit program, including mobile health services, education of health professionals, subsidized health services for those who can't afford them, research, and financial and in-kind contributions. In addition to offering health fairs, screenings, and information sessions, the organization collaborates with local groups and educational institutions to train healthcare workers and to ensure access to basic medical services for everyone.

Triumph SC will begin its seventh season on Saturday, March 8th against Westchester SC in Furman's Paladin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM. New Triumph jerseys with the Prisma Health logo can be purchased online at ShopGreenvilleTriumph.com and in the Triumph Team Store at 22 South Main St. in downtown Greenville beginning in early March.

