United Soccer League, Fort Wayne FC Bringing Professional Soccer to Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and Fort Wayne FC announced today that professional soccer is coming to Northeast Indiana. Starting in 2026, Fort Wayne FC is set to compete in USL League One, marking a new chapter for the region's soccer community.

Led by majority owner Mark Music and National Soccer Hall of Famer DaMarcus Beasley, the club is set to strengthen the local economy, create new youth development opportunities, and unite fans across the region.

"Fort Wayne FC represents everything we value in our USL communities - passion, vision, and a commitment to growth," said USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis. "This expansion isn't just about introducing professional soccer to the region-it's about positioning Fort Wayne as a city of opportunity, economic development, and community pride. With a proven and dedicated ownership group, including one of U.S. soccer's biggest names, and plans for a first-class stadium, Fort Wayne FC is well-positioned to succeed at the pro level in League One. The new stadium will serve as a catalyst for professional soccer in the region, and we couldn't be more excited to watch Fort Wayne FC grow with our league."

The club unveiled plans for a new 8,400-seat soccer-specific stadium with construction set to begin this year. Privately funded by Music, the stadium project will serve as a landmark for Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana. It will feature covered seating, premium viewing options, a 120-foot LED scoreboard, and a dedicated supporters' section for a top-tier fan experience. Designed by local firm Design Collaborative, the multi-use venue will serve as the home for Fort Wayne FC's professional team and become the centerpiece of regional entertainment, hosting concerts, festivals, and community events.

"This is more than soccer-it's about showcasing our region and creating something that will resonate for generations," said Music, CEO and owner of Ruoff Mortgage and other residential-housing-related companies. "We're investing in a vision that combines world-class soccer with a state-of-the-art venue, and I couldn't be more proud to see it all come to life."

"For me, this is about giving back to the city that shaped my soccer journey," said Beasley, a Fort Wayne native and United States Men's National Team icon. "The excitement surrounding the stadium and this announcement is incredible, and I know it will inspire our community and fans."

This season, the club will continue competing at the pre-professional level in USL League Two at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium on the University of Saint Francis campus before transitioning to a March-to-October schedule in League One, which currently includes 14 clubs across the U.S.

Fort Wayne is the heart of Northeast Indiana and center of a thriving metropolitan area of over 430,000 people. The city is known for its outstanding quality of life, recognized by awards from Money Magazine and the All-America City program. With a strong business climate, affordable living, and access to top-notch education and healthcare, Fort Wayne offers the perfect mix of opportunity and community, making it an ideal home for the USL.

To stay connected with Fort Wayne FC, visit the club's website at fortwaynefc.com and follow its social media channels where updates about the team, stadium construction, and ticket sales will be shared as more information becomes available.

