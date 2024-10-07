Tritons to Make Coaching Change

October 7, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







After careful consideration we, the Corpus Christi Tritons Organization have made the difficult decision to part ways with Coach Bradly Chavez for the upcoming 2025 season. While both parties have the utmost respect for one another, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the organization moving forward. Throughout the offseason, both parties engaged in open and thoughtful discussions regarding the future direction of the team. Coach Chavez has made us aware of his busy day to day lifestyle and what all that pertains to. We as an organization completely understand and don't want to take that away from Coach Chavez. The Corpus Christi Tritons organization would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Coach Chavez for his outstanding leadership and the incredible 2024 season to include a Championship appearance. His hard work, dedication, and passion have left a lasting impact on our team and organization. As we move forward, we wish him nothing but the best in all his future endeavors, confident that his talents and drive will bring him continued success. Thank you. Coach Chavez, for everything you've accomplished with us.

Due to the apparent vacancy of the Head Coaches positions, ownership along with the front office staff has been working diligently on choosing the next Head Coach for your Corpus Christi Tritons. We will be making the announcement for the new Head Coach on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 12pm CST. We are excited for the upcoming season and are ready to make another run for the championship. Season schedule and ticket sales (season and single) will be announced soon when the NAL gives all the organizations the approval for release.

