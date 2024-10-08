Tritons Appoint Johnny Anderson Head Coach

October 8, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







Corpus Christi Tritons is excited to announce the appointment of Coach Johnny Anderson as the new head coach of the Corpus Christi Tritons arena football team. With an impressive track record of success, dedication to player development, and a passion for the game, Coach Anderson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team.

Coach Anderson has 11 years of coaching experience in the professional level, including time spent as the defensive coordinator of the Tritons last season where he assisted leading the team to our first ever Championship appearance. Known for a strategic approach to the game and the ability to build strong team dynamics, Coach Anderson is committed to driving our team to new heights both on and off the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Anderson to the Tritons family, ¬Â said Owner Kevin Cecil. "His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our team's goals, and we look forward to a bright future under his guidance. ¬Â

Coach Anderson stated, "I'm honored to be a part of this team and excited to work with such a talented group of athletes. Together, we will push ourselves to achieve great things and make our fans proud. ¬Â

Please join us in welcoming Coach Anderson to the Corpus Christi Tritons as we prepare for an exciting 2025 season.

