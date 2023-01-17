Triston McKenzie Headlines January 28 Hot Stove Banquet Benefiting Akron Children's Hospital

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce Triston McKenzie will headline the 2023 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Akron. This event will benefit Akron Children's Hospital.

Triston McKenzie was Cleveland's First Round pick (42nd overall) in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. In 2022, McKenzie went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA and 190 strikeouts over 191.1 innings pitched for the American League Central Division champions. He is 18-21 with a 3.68 ERA and 368 strikeouts over 344.2 innings pitched in 64 career games with Cleveland. McKenzie is second all-time behind Luis Tiant for most strikeouts in a debut for a Cleveland pitcher with 10.

"We are excited to have Triston McKenzie headline this year's Hot Stove Banquet." RubberDucks President & General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It will be a real treat to hear from a current member of the AL Central champion Guardians, who was on the RubberDucks not too long ago. I know fans will be excited to hear his story of making it to Cleveland and all the success he's had in the big leagues. We are honored for Akron Children's Hospital to be the beneficiary of our silent auction as it provides us a great opportunity to help support our neighbors and the tremendous work they do every day."

McKenzie was a member of the Akron RubberDucks in 2018 where he went 7-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 90.2 innings pitched.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. for cocktails and the silent auction featuring autographed items from members of the 2022 RubberDucks and prizes from the local community.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., a full-plated meal and dessert will be served (vegetarian option available), followed by the program emceed by Ray Horner, host of the Ray Horner Morning Show on Akron's own 1590/93.5 WAKR.

Everyone in attendance will receive a pre-autographed baseball from McKenzie. There will be an opportunity to meet McKenzie and take a photo with him after the conclusion of the program.

The RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased for $150 per person or $1000 for a table (eight people). Time is running out and limited inventory remains, fans can purchase their tickets now by calling 330-253-5151 or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

2023 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet Details

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4:30 p.m. (Doors) and 6:30 p.m. (Dinner), with program Q&A to follow

Where: Hilton Garden Inn - Akron (1307 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44305)

Who: Triston McKenzie

Tickets: $150 per person; $1000 per table of eight

To Purchase: Call 330-253-5151 or Visit https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=51309&pid'33347

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

