Tristan Borges Sits Down with Kristian Jack to Discuss Bounceback Season, Forge's Sustained Success

October 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Tristan Borges has been back to his very best in 2024

As Forge FC gear up to try and win the double after clinching the CPL Shield, the Hammers star caught up with Kristian Jack

