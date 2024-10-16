Canadian Premier League to Celebrate Regular Season Finale on October 19 with the Outcome Presented by Tonybet

Toronto, ON - A lone playoff spot and a chance to compete to host the 2024 CPL Final will be up for grabs as the Canadian Premier League (CPL) enters the final matchweek of its 2024 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The last day of the regular season will see all eight clubs compete concurrently for the first time in league history.

All the action from the nail-biting end to the 2024 CPL regular season will play out as part of The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet, with matches kicking off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada.

Each of the four games that make up Matchweek 28 will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel, accessible by soccer fans across the country and around the world.

With Forge FC having clinched the Canadian Premier League Shield as 2024 regular season winners, and York United FC set to host its first home playoff game as the guaranteed fourth seed in the table, a last-gasp battle to be named league runners up will play out between Cavalry FC and Atlético Ottawa, who sit two points apart with one game to play.

The club that finishes as the second seed after play on Saturday will visit Forge in its opening match of the 2024 CPL Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT at Tim Hortons Field. The winner of that game will earn the right to host the 2024 CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Pacific FC, Vancouver FC and Valour FC all remain in the hunt for the fifth and final spot in the 2024 CPL Playoffs. The club that clinches the lone remaining postseason berth will visit York United FC for the opening match of the playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at York Lions Stadium. Kickoff of that match will be at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The schedule for the 2024 CPL Playoffs will be announced in full following the end of play on Saturday, Oct. 19.

As part of The Outcome! Presented By Tonybet, OneSoccer's main channel will feature the TonyBet Match of the Week between Atlético Ottawa and Vancouver FC, with both English and French commentary available to viewers. Subscribers to OneSoccer can tune in at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT to be treated to an hour-long pre-game show hosted by award-winning broadcaster Andi Petrillo, alongside analysts Gareth Wheeler and Jordan Wilson. Kristian Jack will report live from the sidelines at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. and OneSoccer will provide whip-around coverage during play, featuring updates from around the CPL to ensure viewers don't miss a moment of the gripping action in all four matches. Subscribers will also have access to an hour-long playoff preview edition of Match Night, OneSoccer's flagship show, following the day's games.

The final day of the regular season will see Pacific get a visit from Forge in Langford., Valour take on Cavalry in Winnipeg, Man., Atlético Ottawa welcome Vancouver in the nation's capital and Halifax Wanderers FC host York United in Halifax, N.S.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will subsequently kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. Find more details on the CPL's playoff format here.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will be broadcast in full on OneSoccer, with the 2024 CPL Final scheduled to be broadcast on OneSoccer as well as CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca. Broadcast coverage of the Final, which will be played on Saturday, Nov. 9, will begin at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT.

OneSoccer is available as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices, on streaming service fuboTV Canada and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Channel 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS. Channel 980 is currently available to all Telus Optik TV customers through a Free Preview, which runs from Monday, Oct. 14 to Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The Outcome! Presented by Tonybet Schedule:

*All matches to be played on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. ET

- Pacific FC vs. Forge FC, Starlight Stadium, Langford, B.C., 1 p.m. PT (Matthew Cullen/Jimmy Brennan)

- Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC, Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Man., 3 p.m. CT (Nigel Reed/Oliver Platt)

- Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC, TD Place Stadium, 4 p.m. ET (Adam Jenkins/Jon Conway/Mike Laviolle)

- Halifax Wanderers FC vs. York United FC, York Lions Stadium, 5 p.m. AT (Alf De Blasis/Craig Forrest)

