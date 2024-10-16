Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Vancouver FC October 19

October 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa celebrate Sam Salter's goal

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Forge FC) Atlético Ottawa celebrate Sam Salter's goal(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Forge FC)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has clinched a top-three finish in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) this season, following a convincing 2-0 victory away to Regular Season Champions Forge FC last weekend. The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet sees all CPL teams across the country kicking off at the same time this Saturday, with Atlético facing Vancouver FC at TD Place (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

To finish 2nd, Atlético must take care of the business at home, while hoping for Valour FC to get a result in Winnipeg against Cavalry FC. The top 2 finish not only provides a more favourable pathway through the playoffs, but also a chance to host the final (no team outside of the top 2 can host). Click here for more information on the CPL Playoff Format.

Club captain and local soccer legend Maxim Tissot has also announced that he will retire at the end of this season, come and say #MerciMax at the match on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before THE OUTCOME, presented by TonyBet at TD Place on Saturday.

Atlético Ottawa sits in third place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 27 matches in the 2024 season (11-10-6), trailing Calgary in second place by two points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético defeated Forge FC in Hamilton (0-2).

Last time out in the CPL, Vancouver FC (6th place, 7-8-12) was held at home by Valour FC (1-1).

Atlético Ottawa has a guaranteed home match, at TD Place, in the 2024 CPL playoffs having clinched a minimum top-three finish.

Click here to read more about the CPL playoff format and the implications of each club's league table finishing position.

Striker Rubén del Campo leads the race for the Golden Boot with 11 goals, ahead of Cavalry FC forward Tobias Warschewski and Vancouver FC's Alejandro Díaz (10 goals each).

Del Campo needs one more goal to break the record for goals scored in a single CPL season by an Atlético player.

Captain Maxim Tissot has announced he will be retiring at the end of the season. A pre-match ceremony will take place to congratulate the Gatineau-defender on an illustrious career.

Click here to read Tissot's "Top 5 Moments for Atlético Ottawa".

This is the fourth and final Regular Season match between Ottawa and Vancouver (2-1-0).

Atlético was held to a 1-1 draw in the first visit to BC at the start of the campaign.

Since then, Atlético has beaten Vancouver twice, a 3-0 away win and a 1-0 win in the only match at TD Place.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-1D-1L; 15 goals scored, 4 goals conceded.

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

League leaders Forge FC (50 points) has clinched the CPL Sheild, having been crowned Regular Season Champions.

Atlético Ottawa sits in third place (43pts) and has clinched a home match in the 2024 Playoffs.

Ottawa trails Cavalry FC (2nd - 45 pts) by two points and leads York United (4th - 39pts) by four.

Cavalry and York both have confirmed home playoff matches.

Calvary finishes the season away to Valour FC (7th - 27pts) and could finish 3rd if they don't win and Ottawa defeats Vancouver (6th - 29pts).

Pacific FC (5th - 31pts) currently occupies 5th place and a final playoff spot, two points ahead of Vancouver FC and three points ahead of Valour (7th - 28pts).

The battle for the final playoff spot will go down to the final day of the season.

Halifax Wanderers (8th - 27pts) has been eliminated from playoff contention following a defeat away to Cavalry last weekend.

