Tri-City Wins Tight Extra-Inning Game to Close Series in Everett

Tri-City Dust Devils' Chase Chaney on the mound

A second extra-inning game for the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-14 2H, 44-46) in three days fit well their six-game series with the Everett AquaSox (14-10 2H, 48-42), with Tri-City grabbing a 5-4 win in 11 innings Sunday evening at Funko Field.

Five of the six games in the series were decided by one run, with the other a two-run game. Sunday's was up for grabs to the final swing, as Everett had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position with two out. Dust Devils reliever Roman Phansalkar (4-1) cinched the win with a standout defensive play, barehanding a chopper off the bat of speedy AquaSox LF Blake Rambusch and firing to first for the final out.

CF D'Shawn Knowles drove in what ended up the winning run in the top of the 11th, coming up with the bases loaded and sending a pitch from Everett hurler Logan Rinehart (1-3) high in the air and off the wall in left field. RF Alexander Ramirez, who started the inning as the automatic runner, came home to score from third. Back-to-back walks drawn by DH Ryan Hernandez and C Myles Emmerson moved Ramirez ahead to 90 feet away.

Each team scored a run in the 10th inning to extend the game. 2B Adrian Placencia, who singled to score LF Joe Stewart in the 1st, came through straight away for Tri-City, singling to right to score SS Arol Vera for a 4-3 lead. The AquaSox matched in the bottom of the inning via a double play grounder with a runner at third, the team trading two outs for taking the potential winning run off the basepaths.

The Dust Devils got off to a strong start in the game, scoring in the top of the 1st inning on a Placencia RBI single. DH Gustavo Campero then added two runs in the 6th on a double to right field before coming out of the game in place of Hernandez. The switch-hitting Colombian struck from the left-hand side, adding two RBI to move to 34 on the season.

Tri-City starter Chase Chaney was great again for his team, giving them another quality start by going six innings and giving up only two runs on three hits. The right-hander from Lawrenceville, Georgia struck out six and walked only one in his second straight great outing. Also, reliever Jared Southard came in late and pitched well, posting a scoreless 9th to force extras.

The win ended a four-game skid for the Dust Devils, who won the first and last game of the six-gamer with Everett. The two teams will face off again August 22-27, this time at Gesa Stadium, to close out their 2023 season series.

