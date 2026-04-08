Tri-City Smashes Everett in Tuesday Road Opener

Published on April 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils head home with another run

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils head home with another run(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EVERETT - A 16-run avalanche over the first four innings provided ample run support for the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-0) Tuesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, as the visitors pounded the Everett AquaSox (1-3) by a final score of 17-2 in their road opener.

Tri-City got off to a strong start, putting up three runs in the top of the 1st off Everett starter Taylor Dollard (0-1) via an RBI single by 3B Jake Munroe and a two-run double by RF Randy De Jesus. An inning later Munroe added a sacrifice fly that plated LF Jorge Ruiz after his leadoff double, making it a 4-0 game.

Six more runs came across in the top of the 3rd, beginning with Ruiz legging out an RBI fielder's choice and followed by a two-run single from SS Capri Ortiz. Munroe then capped a five RBI night by hitting his first professional home run, a high three-run blast to left that stretched the lead to 10-0.

Twelve men then batted in the 4th, a second six-run frame that included three bases loaded walks, an error and RBI singles by CF Anthony Scull (two-run) and Ortiz. By the time the teams went to the bottom of the frame it was 16-0, the most runs the Dust Devils have scored in the first four innings of a game going back to at least the 2005 season.

Three pitchers went three innings each, starting with the professional debut of righty Chase Shores. The LSU Tiger went into the 4th inning, giving up just a run on two hits and striking out five. Relievers Alex Martinez (1-0) and Zachary Redner (first Tri-City save) combined to cover the final six innings.

2B Adrian Placencia added a solo homer in the 8th inning to cap the Dust Devils scoring.

WHAT TO DO FOR AN ENCORE

Tri-City and Everett meet up for game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium. The Dust Devils will send another professional debutant, right-hander Nate Snead, to the mound. He'll face right-hander Adam Maier of the AquaSox.

The Tri-City broadcast begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m., found for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com (go to Team, then Listen Live) and the MiLB app. The game can also be watched live for free on the Bally Sports Live app and website, and either live or on-demand via an MLB+ or MLB.tv subscription.

The team then returns home for a series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday, April 14. For tickets for the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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