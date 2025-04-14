Tri-City Roars Back Late, Leaves Eugene Feeling Green

April 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







EUGENE - Down 2-0 going to the 7th inning, the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-5) scored four times in the late stages Sunday night to secure both a 4-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park and grab their share of a series split.

2B Adrian Placencia finished a wonderful weekend with a two-run single to left field in the top of the 8th, scoring DH Joe Redfield and pinch-runner Caleb Ketchup to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead. The switch-hitting infielder, who had scored the first run of the game for the visitors in the 7th on a wild pitch, advanced to second on the throw home and scored one batter later when CF Anthony Scull singled him in for the final 4-2 margin. Placencia ended up either scoring or driving in eight of the team's eleven runs in its back-to-back wins to close the series.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City starting pitcher Chris Cortez had a great outing in his second professional game, giving up only one run and four hits in five innings on the mound. The righty struck out four and walked only one in his start, showcasing his triple-digit fastball and snappy slider. Reliever Montana Semmel (1-0) followed with two innings of relief, giving up an unearned run on just one hit. Lefty A.J. Block took over after the Dust Devils took the lead and pitched two scoreless frames for his second save.

-1B Ryan Nicholson finished up an outstanding series by singling and doubling in his final two at-bats Sunday, going 2 for 4 on the night. Nicholson hit .450 (9-20) for the week, launching a home run and driving in eight runs while amassing a 1.371 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). The 2024 10th round selection of the Angels reached base in 16 of his 28 plate appearances during the series and has an active 8-game hitting streak. Nicholson also doubled four times in the series and sits tied for the Northwest League lead in two-baggers.

-The lineup for Tri-City ended up with more hits (7) than Eugene (6) despite only having one hit in the first six innings (RF Randy De Jesus's 2nd inning single). Joe Redfield matched Nicholson in getting two hits in his last two at-bats of the game, hitting .400 (6-15) in his four games played in the series for the Dust Devils.

FROGS DESCENDING UPON PASCO

Tri-City welcomes the Everett AquaSox, high-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 15th. Tuesday night's game, as well as Thursday-Saturday's contests, has a 6:30 p.m. start time while Wednesday's game is a 3:30 p.m. late afternoon matinee with $10 tickets for any seat. An Easter Sunday afternoon game at 1:30 p.m. closes out the six-game set, with fans able to enjoy an Easter brunch (limited availability) as well as a postgame Easter egg hunt.

For tickets for both the upcoming Everett series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Northwest League Stories from April 14, 2025

