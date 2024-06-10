Tri-City off to Hillsboro After Sunday Heartbreaker

Tantalizingly close to a series split, the Tri-City Dust Devils (24-31) had a Sunday afternoon win slip away when the Eugene Emeralds (30-25) scored twice to sneak out of the Tri-Cities with a 3-2 win at Gesa Stadium, taking the series four games to two.

Finishing up the weekend as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, the home nine took a 2-1 lead to the top of the 9th inning and asked Cam Minacci (1-3), who came in for the final two outs of the 8th inning, to finish his tenth save in as many tries. He started his 9th inning easily enough, inducing an easy fly ball to center to set Eugene down to its final two outs.

C Thomas Gavello then drew a walk, putting the tying run aboard, and RF Tanner O'Tremba followed with a single to right-center to put both the tying and go-ahead runs on at first and second. 1B Garrett Frechette then singled the opposite way, tying the ballgame at 2-2 and ending Minacci's save streak. The righty rebounded to strike out LF Rodolfo Nolasco but then had to face CF Turner Hill, who had singled in his last two at-bats. Hill then made it three in a row, singling in O'Tremba to give the Emeralds a 3-2 lead.

The Rooster Tails had one more chance to rally and 1B Matt Coutney kicked it off nicely by pulling a grounder through the right side to lead off the bottom of the 9th. Coutney then moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by DH Kevin Bruggeman, and to third on a groundout off the end of the bat by SS Chad Stevens. That brought C Caleb Pendleton to the plate, who drove in the second Tri-City run with an RBI single in the 5th inning that gave the Rooster Tails a 2-1 lead. Eugene reliever Cam Cotter, though, got him to ground out to second to end the game.

Nick Morreale (2-2), who pitched a scoreless 8th for the Emeralds, got the win, a comeback victory that kept Eugene within a game of first-place Spokane with a possible 11 games left in the Northwest League First Half playoff race.

The game also ended up a rare loss for Tri-City when scoring first, moving their record to 15-4 when they break the ice. The first run of the day came in when Frechette missed a ball hit hard but to him by Coutney that ended up in right field. RF Jorge Ruiz, who singled to lead off the inning, came in on the play for a 1-0 Rooster Tails lead. Emeralds 2B Quinn McDaniel hit a sac fly in the top of the 5th for a 1-1 tie before Pendleton's hit took the lead back.

Walbert Ureña went five innings as the Tri-City starter, giving up a run on four hits and striking out three. The talented, hard-throwing righty has now started for the Dust Devils on the last three Sundays on which they have played, giving up a total of four runs in 18 innings of Sunday work.

Tri-City now makes its way back to just west of Portland to take on the Hillsboro Hops in a six-game series beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Hillsboro Ballpark. The Dust Devils have announced right-hander Chris Clark (1-5, 5.23 ERA) as their starter, with the Hops starter yet to be announced at press time. Broadcast coverage of Tuesday night's game begins with the pregame show at 6:15 p.m. both here and on the MiLB app.

After the six-gamer in Hillsboro Tri-City returns home to host the Vancouver Canadians for a seven-game series that begins with a doubleheader of seven-inning games starting at 4:15 p.m. Tickets for the Vancouver series are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

