Trevi's Homecoming Opening Ceremonies Hosted at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks and 24 Sports announced today that Whataburger Field is hosting the opening ceremonies of Trevi's Homecoming, featuring Corpus Christi native and New York Yankees' catcher Jose Trevino. Tickets are now available for purchase at cchooks.com.

The opening ceremonies, in anticipation of the weekend's events, will feature a kids home run derby as well as a celebrity softball game. An exclusive pin-trading and autograph session is scheduled for participating teams in the weekend's tournament. A special fireworks show will serve as a night cap leading into the start of the youth baseball and softball tournament Saturday morning at Portland Municipal Park.

"It means a lot to me to be able to bring this event to my hometown," said Trevino. "This city means the world to me, and this tournament is about so much more than just baseball and softball. It's about uniting our community, spreading joy, and creating lasting memories for our kids. Together, we'll make this event a true homecoming for everyone, and I couldn't be more excited!"

Tickets, priced at $25, for the opening ceremonies can be purchased online at cchooks.com. Gates will open at 5:00pm. Guests attending the event are encouraged to bring canned food or non-perishable items to benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

"Jose is a tremendous asset to our local and surrounding communities as shown by his annual toy drive event and additional philanthropic endeavors," said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. "The Hooks and Whataburger Field are beyond excited to host the opening ceremonies, officially kicking-off Trevi's homecoming and a weekend full of events around the Coastal Bend."

Future updates regarding participants in the celebrity softball game will be shared through Hooks social media channels and by 24 Sports. For information regarding Trevino's Toy Drive or the Trevi's Homecoming Baseball and Softball tournaments, please visit www.play24sports.com.

