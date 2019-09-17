Trent Grisham Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Year

September 17, 2019





BILOXI, MS - Former Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Trent Grisham has been named the Robin Yount Award winner, given to the Most Outstanding Minor League Player in the Brewers system, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday. Grisham started the year in Biloxi and climbed all the way to the Major Leagues, making his debut with the Brewers on August 1.

The 22-year-old outfielder spent all of 2018 with Biloxi and played in 63 games with the Shuckers in 2019, slashing .254/.371/.504 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. Grisham's ascension to the Major Leagues began in his last three weeks with the Shuckers. Starting on May 24 in Mobile, Grisham hit .342 over his last 20 games with Biloxi, going 25-for-73 with seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and a league-best 25 RBIs during that stretch.

He was named the Southern League Player of the Week on June 2 and became just the second player in Shuckers history to homer in four consecutive games when he launched four longballs in four days from May 31 to June 3. The former 15th-overall pick in 2015 was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star and started in centerfield for the South Division at MGM Park in the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game on June 18. Grisham was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio after the Southern League All-Star Game.

At the time of his promotion, Grisham led the Southern League in walks (44), was second in RBI and extra-base hits (30), tied for second in home runs (13), and third in total bases (119) and OPS (.875). The outfielder continued to swing a hot stick with Triple-A San Antonio, slashing an impressive .381/.471/.776 in 34 games with the Missions with eight doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 30 RBI. Since his promotion to Milwaukee, Grisham has hit .252 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 39 games.

Grisham joins Corey Ray (2018) and Orlando Arcia (2015) as the three players in the five-year history of the Shuckers to claim the Robin Yount Most Outstanding Player award. RHP Aaron Ashby was named the Robin Yount Most Outstanding Minor League Pitcher, marking the first season that the Most Outstanding Pitcher did not log time in Biloxi. Zack Brown claimed the award in 2018, Corbin Burnes took home the honor in 2017, Brandon Woodruff earned the nod in 2016 and Jorge Lopez was named the Minor League Pitcher of the Year in the Shuckers inaugural season in 2015. Grisham and Ashby will be recognized for their awards prior to the Brewers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, September 21 at Miller Park.

