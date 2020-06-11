Treat Dad to a Professional Batting Practice

(York, Pa.) - Before each York Revolution game, Revolution batters prep with a healthy dose of batting practice. This coming Father's Day, the team is inviting area dads to step up to the plate for their own once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take the same BP at PeoplesBank Park.

For just $20 ($5 of which will be donated to the Community Progress Council), moms and kids can treat dad to a chance to walk onto the field at PeoplesBank Park and take 10 pitches from hurlers including Revolution manager Mark Mason, the winningest manager in York Revolution history. Reservations for those slots are available at www.yorkrevolution.com/dad-bp.

The Revolution's Father's Day BP presented by Shipley Energy features slots for 10 batters per hour from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. Each dad's fans are welcome to attend and watch from behind the protective screen at home plate, and if time allows kids may be able to hit off a tee at home plate as well.

After facing down a seasoned pitcher, each dad will receive an official Atlantic League baseball and a cube in which to display it. Their attending fans are encouraged to autograph the balls to help mark the unique celebration of each dad's day.

And in case BP has made dad or his fans work up an appetite, the All-American Grille in center field will be open to serve chicken tenders, hot dogs, fries, and Martin's popcorn, as well as soda, water, and selected domestic and craft beers.

"As a dad myself, I know how important moments like this are to dads and their kids," Mason said. "I hope this opportunity at PeoplesBank Park creates some great memories for all those participating."

Asked if any dads would face his famous four-seam fastball, Mason had no comment...just a wink.

