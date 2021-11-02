Travs 2022 Home Game Times Released

Home game times for the Arkansas Travelers 2022 season were announced today. Opening Night of the home schedule at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for a special 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Monday April 11.

Standard home game times for the 2022 season have changed from past years. Tuesday through Thursday night games will now begin at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights will have a 7:05 first pitch while Sunday games will start at 1:35 p.m. Every Monday during the season excluding two dates when the Travelers host games will serve as an off day for the club.

The only exceptions to the standard game times are Tuesday April 12 (11:05 a.m.), Tuesday April 26 (11:05 a.m.), Sunday May 29 (5:35 p.m.), Saturday June 11 (5:35 p.m.) and Wednesday July 6 (12:05 p.m.). In addition to the Opening Night contest on Monday April 11 beginning at 6:05, the Travelers will host a game on Monday July 4 with a first pitch time of 5:35 p.m.

Tuesday April 26 will be a pro-college doubleheader at DSP. After the Travs take on Wichita at 11:05 a.m., the Arkansas Razorbacks will host UCA that night. First pitch for the Hogs and Bears will be at 6:00 p.m.

A full promotional schedule for all home games will be released at a later date. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events. Opening Night for the 2022 baseball season is set for Monday, April 11.

