Travis Theis Caps off Massive Drive with Touchdown!

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Big first half Touchdown by Montreal Running back Travis Theis







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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