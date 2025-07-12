Travis Cole Goes Six in Tucson Win

July 12, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Tucson Saguaros News Release


Travis Cole was the winning pitcher throwing 6 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 8 hits.

On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Geo Rivera who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Marquise Wood lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Jacob Elizondo also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-5.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-11 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 30-9 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Pecos Bills at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.

With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 23-13 on the season.

Pecos Bills play the Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.

