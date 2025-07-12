Eric Olivo Helps the Monterey Amberjacks Down the Martinez Sturgeon
July 12, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Nick Samudio got the win for the Monterey Amberjacks thanks to 6 strikeouts. Nick Samudio allowed 3 earned runs on 7 hits and 0 walks over 6 innings.
Willam Marriott got the loss for the Martinez Sturgeon.
For the Monterey Amberjacks, Eric Olivo lead the way at the plate going 1-1.
Ethan Martinez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.
This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-07-12 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Monterey Amberjacks move to 10-30 on the season.
Monterey Amberjacks play Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sollecito Park at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 13 2025.
With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 22-21 on the season.
Martinez Sturgeon play the Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 14 2025.
R H E
MTZ 3 9 3
MON 7 10 2
7/12/2025 6:00 PM
